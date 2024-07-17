Crop failure and trade embargoes hit cashew sector

Crop failure and trade embargoes in cashew producing countries have deepened the crisis in the cashew sector as many processing units in the State are facing an acute shortage of raw material. While Ivory Coast, which contributes a major share of raw cashew nut (RCN), banned the export to promote domestic processing, countries like Benin too imposed restrictions on shipping RCN overseas. As a result, the prices of cashew kernels are soaring in wholesale and retail markets, generating uncertainty in the sector.

“There has been an 80% to 100% hike in the price of RCN due to its scarcity in the international market. Apart from export bans, climate change has affected the production worldwide, causing a considerable dip in the yield. This year we could procure only 20% of our requirement,” says Muhammad Shan, processor.

While the industry is looking forward to the upcoming festival season starting with Rakshabandhan and Onam, traders are sceptical about sales due to the price fluctuations. “The factory price of grade 320 has gone up to ₹900 from ₹600 and in the retail market the product is sold for over ₹1,300. There is a 50% rise in prices and as a result the demand too has come down. Usually, we get a lot of bulk orders from confectioners as sweets like kaju katli are mandatory in all north Indian festivals. But if the prices keep soaring the demand may dip further,” says R. Sreenivas, trader.

Meanwhile, the processors are facing a rise in production cost due to the recent wage revision of cashew workers. Reportedly, around 30 more private processors have downed their shutters and Kerala is likely to depend on other States to meet the domestic demand during Onam. Many factory owners say they have stopped processing as they can’t afford the new wages and Onam bonus.

With some major suppliers withdrawing from the scene, the industry has to find new sources to feed the processing units. While there has been consistent efforts to maximise domestic production, last year erratic rain had hit the fruition of the crop. “Many cashew producing countries have now started processing and this has disrupted our RCN supply chain. It may be a temporary phase, but it can lead to the import of low quality nuts,” says S. Jayamohan, chairperson, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC).

In the past years kernels misdeclared as animal feed used to flood the market, causing huge loss to processors. “Procurement of RCN has taken a major hit due to multiple factors including climate change. Currently the season for RCN has ended and the next consignments will be arriving by 2024 end or early 2025. The current situation can definitely aggravate the crisis in the sector,” he adds.

