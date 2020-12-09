Crocodile comes calling at a house at Athirappilly

Thachiyath Sabu, who stays with his family close to the Chalakudy river in Athirappilly, had an unusual guest on Wednesday. A crocodile came calling at their house early in the morning.

But it was quite unwelcome, as Sabu’s wife, who found the crocodile first, raised an alarm.

“We heard strange sounds from the courtyard in the morning. But thought it must be monkeys or stray dogs, that are plenty in the area. But my wife, who opened the front door early in the morning, screamed in shock to found the crocodile in the veranda,” says Sabu, who is still in shock.

“When I ran to the door after hearing my wife’s screaming, the crocodile was lying near the sofa kept in the veranda,” he says.

The scared family alerted the Forest officials and Forest Protection Samiti workers. Though they tried to chase it back to the river, it refused to go.

Later, local people along with Forest officials trapped it using a snare, tied it with a rope, and carried it back to the river. Sabu’s house is situated nearly 100 metre away from the river.

Though crocodiles are common in the area of Chalakudy river, it was for the first time it strayed into human-inhabited areas. Due to the presence of the reptiles, tourists are not allowed to venture into the river.

According to the Forest officials, the crocodile is around 10 years old. They rarely attack humans. But if they are scared they may react aggressively, they note.