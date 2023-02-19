ADVERTISEMENT

Criticism of Modi, Adani being termed as affront to nationalism, says Yechury

February 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury opening a conference on ‘Protection of Indian Constitution’ on the Kozhikode beach on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Any criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani Group head Gautam Adani is being termed as an affront to Indian nationalism, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said.

He was inaugurating a conference on ‘Protection of Indian Constitution’ organised by the CPI(M)-backed Keluettan Centre for Study and Research, Kozhikode.

Mr. Yechury pointed out that the BBC documentary on Mr. Modi’s role in the 2002 communal episode during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat was banned by the Centre. It was interpreted as an affront to Indian nationalism. When revelations on Adani Group came out, Mr. Adani’s response was similar, Mr. Yechury said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Indian nationalism is being equated to Mr. Modi and Mr. Adani, and any criticism about them is anti-national,” he said, adding that Indian nationalism should be defined by its Constitution, not by any individuals. “We need to differentiate between Indian nationalism and Hindutva nationalism. That is the dangerous state our democracy has reached now,” said Mr. Yechury.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and writers K.P. Ramanunni and Khadeeja Mumthas were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US