Criticism of Modi, Adani being termed as affront to nationalism, says Yechury

February 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Any criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani Group head Gautam Adani is being termed as an affront to Indian nationalism, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said.

He was inaugurating a conference on ‘Protection of Indian Constitution’ organised by the CPI(M)-backed Keluettan Centre for Study and Research, Kozhikode.

Mr. Yechury pointed out that the BBC documentary on Mr. Modi’s role in the 2002 communal episode during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat was banned by the Centre. It was interpreted as an affront to Indian nationalism. When revelations on Adani Group came out, Mr. Adani’s response was similar, Mr. Yechury said.

“Indian nationalism is being equated to Mr. Modi and Mr. Adani, and any criticism about them is anti-national,” he said, adding that Indian nationalism should be defined by its Constitution, not by any individuals. “We need to differentiate between Indian nationalism and Hindutva nationalism. That is the dangerous state our democracy has reached now,” said Mr. Yechury.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and writers K.P. Ramanunni and Khadeeja Mumthas were present.