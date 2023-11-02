HamberMenu
Critical thought vital for a healthy democracy: CM

Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival

November 02, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Stressing the importance of exposing oneself to undistorted history, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the evolution of critical and independent thought is crucial for the future of democracy.

Inaugurating the second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF) here on Thursday, he also raised caution on the misuse of the social media and digital technology, which are “double-edged swords” to spread hatred.

“Reading is extremely important as it enables one to identify mischief-makers that thrive by propagating falsehoods to drive a wedge into the country’s unity. People who read, think and speak freely are essential for the existence of a healthy democracy. Fascists and dictators have always been afraid of those who do not fall for organised propaganda. As history has shown, such rulers have always been hell-bent on destroying them and the books that empower them,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister reminisced that the people of Kerala had taken up reading during the renaissance movements. At a time when there were few schools, libraries had become alternative schools for those who could not access formal education.

He also expressed confidence that the KLIBF would grow in stature and popularity as the famed book fests including the Sharjah International Book Fair and Jaipur Literature Festival.

The Kerala Assembly Award was presented to writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, whose son-in-law Satheesh Kumar received the award on his behalf. Mr. Nair expressed his gratitude in a pre-recorded video that was played on the occasion.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer presided over the inaugural function. Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, Ministers V. Sivankutty, G.R. Anil and Antony Raju, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, Deputy Leader of Opposition P.K. Kunhalikutty and Assembly secretary A.M. Basheer also spoke.

