Critical care units in five medical college hospitals to be strengthened

Funds sanctioned for procurement of equipment

Funds sanctioned for procurement of equipment

The government has sanctioned ₹4.44 crore for strengthening critical care units in five medical college hospitals (MCHs) in the State.

Health Minister Veena George said here on Thursday that the amount would be utilised to augment facilities in the critical care units at the MCHs in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kozhikode.

She said the quality improvement initiative to provide better service would be extended to all MCHs. A special team had been deployed at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH for the pilot project. The initiative, she explained, was to ensure timely treatment by expert doctors.

The Thiruvananthapuram hospital had been sanctioned funds for procurement of chest vibrator, hand-held echo machine, transport ventilator, syringe pump, transport monitor, patient warmer, hand-held Doppler machine, electrical patient lift, portable trans-cranial Doppler and USG machine. The other four MCHs would also utilise the funds to procure modern machines and patient care equipment.