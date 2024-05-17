GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Crisis in Malankara Syrian Knanaya Church as Patriarch of Antioch suspends Knanaya Metropolitan

Clergy and believers have come out in protest against the action. The Knanaya Committee and priests pass a resolution supporting the Metropolitan and call for the immediate withdrawal of suspension

Published - May 17, 2024 09:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees of the Knanaya Jacobite Syrian Church who converged at the Church headquarters at Chingavanom in Kottayam on Friday in support of Mar Severios Kuriakose Metropolitan.

Devotees of the Knanaya Jacobite Syrian Church who converged at the Church headquarters at Chingavanom in Kottayam on Friday in support of Mar Severios Kuriakose Metropolitan. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

A leadership crisis has engulfed the Malankara Syrian Knanaya Church after the Patriarch of Antioch has placed the Metropolitan of the Chingavam-headquartered Church under suspension.

An official statement by Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II said that the actions of Mar Severios Kuriakose Metropolitan “amounted to challenging the authority of the Holy Throne of Antioch.” It had earlier stripped Mar Severios of his title of ‘Archbishop and Chief Metropolitan of the Knanaya Archdiocese in India’ after he acted contrary to the orders of the Patriarch of Antioch. He continued anti-Church activities resulting in his suspension, the statement noted.

‘No satisfactory explanation’

The suspension order was issued after the Patriarch, during an online meeting on Thursday (May 17), sought an explanation from the Metropolitan. The statement noted that the Metropolitan was “unable to satisfactorily explain his lack of concern and culpable inaction on the issue of Indian Orthodox priests conducting passion week services in Knanaya parishes in the U.S.A.”

It added that the Patriarch was unconvinced about the Metropolitan’s explanation regarding the reception accorded to the Catholicos of the Indian Orthodox Church.

Following the suspension, Mar Severios is barred from performing all episcopal and priestly functions and duties. He was relieved of all his powers and responsibilities as a Metropolitan and the ‘Samudaya Metropolitan’ of the Knanaya Archdiocese.

At Bishop’s house

The clergy and believers, meanwhile, have come out in protest against the suspension. Hundreds reached the Bishop’s house at Chingavanam in Kottayam on Friday. Knanaya Committee and priests passed a resolution supporting the Metropolitan. It strongly protested the unjustifiable action and affirmed their trust in him. The resolution called on the Patriarch to withdraw the suspension immediately.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.