Crisis in ginger farming: heavy rain hits farmers hard

A dramatic drop in ginger prices combined with crop diseases caused by heavy rain this year has left farmers in a state of concern.

The farm gate price of fresh ginger rhizomes has plummeted to ₹1,400 per 60 kg bag in the Wayanad market, a stark contrast to ₹6,400 during the same period last year. Meanwhile, the price of one-year-old ginger rhizomes has dropped drastically from ₹13,000 per bag to between ₹6,000 and ₹ 6200 a bag .

This year, the area dedicated to ginger cultivation has tripled compared to last year, spurred by a surge in prices that reached an all-time high of ₹13,000 per bag just a few months ago, trading sources said. However, this optimism has soured for many farmers.

K. Sreedharan, a marginal farmer at Ambalavayal, said he purchased 15 bags of ginger seed at ₹6,500 each to cultivate it on an acre of rented land. “Unfortunately, I had to harvest prematurely due to rotten diseases exacerbated by the relentless rains. However, the farmer got nearly 30 bags, selling them at ₹1,000 each. This barely covers the rent for the land,” he added.

The plight of farmers cultivating ginger in low-lying areas mirrors Sreedharan’s struggles.

K.K. Mathew, a farmer at Nadavayal, expressed his disappointment as well. “We typically see an average yield of 18 to 25 tonnes per acre. However, this season, output may drop to just 10 to 12 tonnes if diseases do not further impact the crop. Many farmers were unable to distribute fertilizers on time due to the heavy rains,” he said.

He added that he had invested nearly ₹60 lakh in his ginger crop across 10 acres of leased land in Sargur, Mysuru. He fears he might not recover even half of his investment with current prices.

Despite the challenges, ginger cultivation remains significant in the region. Around 20,000 farmers from Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Palakkad cultivate ginger across roughly 80,000 hectares of leased land in Karnataka. However, as they face a dual threat from fluctuating prices and crop diseases, the future of ginger farming hangs in the balance.