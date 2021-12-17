Crisis deepens in State LJD

Harris, two other rebel leaders quit party

Political turmoil has continued to the dominate the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) with three rebel leaders, including Sheikh P. Harris, who was recently removed from the post of the State general secretary for violating party discipline quitting the party on Friday.

The other rebels who quit the party are State secretaries Angathil Ajaykumar and V. Rajesh Prem, who were earlier expelled from their positions for anti-party activities. All of them have sent their resignation letters to LJD State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar stating that the present leadership had failed to take the responsibility for the poor performance in the Assembly elections.

In his letter, Mr. Harris accused Mr. Kumar for taking arbitrary decisions on shuffling the office-bearers without addressing the basic issues confronting the party. In their letters, Mr. Ajay Kumar and Mr. Prem also hurled similar charges against Mr. Kumar for not adhering to democratic norms or organisational propriety.

Meanwhile, Mr. Harris told The Hindu that the leaders would hold a meeting in hybrid mode in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to chalk out various plans, including the option of forming a new party. Many have expressed their desire to return to the parent party, Janata Dal (Secular) led by H.D. Deve Gowda.

“However, the future of that party remains uncertain as it is getting closer to the BJP. Besides, the JD(S) is losing prominence even in its stronghold of Mysuru,” he said.

Several elected representatives and State and district-level office-bearers of the LJD had informed him that they would join the new political entity, Mr. Harris said.

Meanwhile, unlike others, V. Surendran Pillai, a secretary general who was placed under suspension during the rebel uprising in the LJD, has so far not resigned from its primary membership. “Actually I held conciliatory talks with the State leadership. I am hoping that the president would revoke the disciplinary action against me,” he said.