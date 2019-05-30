Crisis deepens in Kerala Congress (M)

The battle of succession within the Kerala Congress (M) has reached new heights with initial calls of dissent growing to an all out raucous between the two major factions.

Talking to the media persons on Thursday, KC(M) acting chairman P.J. Joseph sought to shut down all rumours about convening the party State committee any time soon and held that the next party chairman would be selected only through consensus at different levels.

‘‘It has nothing to do with proving majority in the State committee as the party constitution clearly states that a decision should be made only through consensus. Those who stand against it do not want the Kerala Congress (M) to stay united,’’ he said.

As to the timing of the next State committee meeting, Mr. Joseph said the committee could not meet till August 3 as the matter was pending before a court. ‘‘Those who want to select the next chairman by convening the State committee meeting do not know anything about the party constitution. Their only intention is to ruin this organisation. At the same time, some others are kicking up trouble in the name of a non-existent letter,’’ Mr. Joseph said.

Regarding reports of a letter sent to the Election Commission (EC), Mr. Joseph maintained that he had absolutely no idea about any such letter. ‘‘I am not sure whether any letter regarding the appointment of an interim chairman has been given to the EC. Even if the reports are true, it is just part of the organisational formality,’’ he said.

Party vice chairman Jose K. Mani, on his part, too acknowledged the attempts to split the party for the self interests of a select few. He reiterated the call to convene the State committee meeting for selecting the next chairman through a democratic process.

‘‘Any attempt to split the organisation, which grew out of the sweat and blood of `Mani Sir’ will be futile as we are committed to taking this party ahead as united,’’ he said.

Amidst the escalating tension, Kaduthuruthy MLA Mons Joseph on Thursday went on a five-day visit to New Zealand, further delaying the nomination of its next parliamentary party leader. Earlier, the Assembly Speaker had officially directed the KC(M) to nominate its next parliamentary party leader by June 9.

Meanwhile, the Kottayam District Congress Committee, in a resolution, urged the KC(M) to stop feuding in public and reach a consensus at the earliest.

The ascension of Mr. Joseph as the party’s acting chairman served a major jolt to the Mani faction, which has a powerful hold over the 435-member party State committee.