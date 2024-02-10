Criminal lawyer Celine Wilfred passes away

Celine Wilfred, who had a long career of close to six decades as a lawyer, passed away on Saturday. She was 87.
A former public prosecutor, she has been practising as a criminal lawyer at the Vanchiyoor court in the capital, and was hoping to complete her 60 years in the profession in 2025. Several well known lawyers have practised as a junior under her.
The body was kept at the Bar Association for public view and later laid to rest at the Assumption Church, Cheriyathura.
