Criminal lawyer Celine Wilfred passes away

February 10, 2024 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A former public prosecutor, she has been practising as a criminal lawyer at the Vanchiyoor court in the capital,

The Hindu Bureau

Celine Wilfred, who had a long career of close to six decades as a lawyer, passed away on Saturday. She was 87.

A former public prosecutor, she has been practising as a criminal lawyer at the Vanchiyoor court in the capital, and was hoping to complete her 60 years in the profession in 2025. Several well known lawyers have practised as a junior under her.

The body was kept at the Bar Association for public view and later laid to rest at the Assumption Church, Cheriyathura.

