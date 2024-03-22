Criminal justice system should stand for survivors: District Judge

March 22, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

District Judge R. Vinayaka Rao said here on Friday that the criminal justice system should stand for the victims or survivors of crimes. The protection of survivors is the responsibility of the society, said Mr. Rao while inaugurating a programme titled Neethikiranam about the rights of the victims.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) joined organised the programme.

Mr. Rao said that although the law offered many rights for the accused and the convicts, those dealing with the law should support the victims.

DLSA secretary Muthun Roy K. presided over the function. Former Child Welfare Committee chairman Father Jose Paul spoke on the mental tensions faced by the survivors of various crimes. VISWAS India secretary general and Deputy Director of Prosecution P. Premnath spoke on the rights of the victims.

S. Santha Devi welcomed the gathering. VISWAS secretary N. Rakhi proposed a vote of thanks. About 100 persons, including paralegal volunteers and police officers, took part in the programme.

