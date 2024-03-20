ADVERTISEMENT

Criminal case to be filed against voter for multiple ID cards

March 20, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Electoral Officer says the Beypore native, who already had a voter ID card, had applied for the card twice more

The Hindu Bureau

Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala), said on Wednesday that a criminal case will be filed against a voter in Beypore, Kozhikode district, who was found to have obtained multiple voter ID cards.

Addressing a press conference here in connection with the Lok Sabha election arrangements, Mr. Kaul expressed the suspicion that it could have been a deliberate attempt to create the impression that the electoral roll is not correct. He noted that the Shahir Shahul Hameed of Beypore, who already held a voter ID card, had applied for the cards twice more.

Earlier this month, Mr. Hameed was found to have been issued multiple cards. On March 12, the CEO had ordered the suspension of two poll officials in connection with the incident.

