GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Criminal case to be filed against voter for multiple ID cards

Chief Electoral Officer says the Beypore native, who already had a voter ID card, had applied for the card twice more

March 20, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala), said on Wednesday that a criminal case will be filed against a voter in Beypore, Kozhikode district, who was found to have obtained multiple voter ID cards.

Addressing a press conference here in connection with the Lok Sabha election arrangements, Mr. Kaul expressed the suspicion that it could have been a deliberate attempt to create the impression that the electoral roll is not correct. He noted that the Shahir Shahul Hameed of Beypore, who already held a voter ID card, had applied for the cards twice more.

Earlier this month, Mr. Hameed was found to have been issued multiple cards. On March 12, the CEO had ordered the suspension of two poll officials in connection with the incident.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.