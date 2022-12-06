‘Crime’ Nandakumar arrested on charge of defaming Kerala Chief Minister

December 06, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The North police here on Tuesday arrested T.P. Nandakumar, also known as ‘Crime’ Nandakumar, on charge of allegedly defaming the Chief Minister of Kerala on social media.

In a statement issued here, the police accused him of spreading false information with the intention of defaming the Chief Minister in connection with the SilverLine project. The police have also seized a hard disk used by the accused.

He was booked under booked under relevant provisions of the IPC. An investigation is under way.

