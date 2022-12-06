‘Crime’ Nandakumar arrested on charge of defaming Kerala Chief Minister

December 06, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The North police here on Tuesday arrested T.P. Nandakumar, also known as ‘Crime’ Nandakumar, on charge of allegedly defaming the Chief Minister of Kerala on social media.

In a statement issued here, the police accused him of spreading false information with the intention of defaming the Chief Minister in connection with the SilverLine project. The police have also seized a hard disk used by the accused.

He was booked under booked under relevant provisions of the IPC. An investigation is under way.