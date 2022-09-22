Crime Branch to probe Vellanikkalpara moral policing incident

The district unit of the Crime Branch will take over the probe into the alleged moral policing incident in which a group of school students were assaulted by a man nearly three weeks ago.

The police will also investigate if there had been any lapses on the handling of the case by the Pothencode police. The local police had arrested the accused, Manesh of Sreenarayanapuram in Pothencode, under bailable charges and let him off on bail.

The incident had taken place at Vellanikkalpara, near Pothencode, on September 4.