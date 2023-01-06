Crime Branch to probe Nayana Surya’s death

January 06, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Crime Branch (CB) will take over the investigation into the death of young filmmaker Nayana Surya under mysterious circumstances four years ago.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar issued directions to transfer the investigation to the CB on the basis of a recommendation by Assistant Commissioner (District Crime Records Bureau) J.K. Dinil for further probe in the case.

The move comes against the backdrop of demands made by Nayana’s friends to revive the probe in light of certain findings in the post-mortem examination report that suggested the possibility of murder.

Nayana, 28, was found dead in a rented house at Althara, near Vellayambalam, on February 24, 2019. While the Museum police had registered a case of unnatural death, they ruled out any foul play. The police had rested its theory on the absence of any forceful entry into the house with both the building and the bedroom she was found in to be locked from within.

The autopsy, which attributed the death to “constriction force” on the neck, detected injuries on various parts of the body. Two abrasions, 31.5 cm long, were found on the neck. The deceased also had bruises on her abdomen and haemorrhages around the pancreas and lower part of the kidney.

The Museum police, which had earlier investigated the case, failed to arrive at a plausible theory that could explain the circumstances behind her death and apparently attributed it to suicide. The inquiry by Mr. Dinil, however, flagged several loopholes in the local police probe.

The police, which suspected the injuries were self-inflicted, could not unearth any evidence that could corroborate the assumption. Mr. Dinil’s inquiry also raised the possibility of the assailant, if any, finding an escape route through the balcony. Such possibilities sustained the likelihood of murder in the case, the probe found.