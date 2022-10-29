Crime Branch to probe ‘mysterious’ death of youth

Family attributes his death to a traditional medicine and a mango juice that a female friend gave him at her house

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police transferred to the District Crime Branch on Saturday the investigation into the unnatural death of a 23-year-old man in Parassala owing to suspected organ failure.

The move to institute a comprehensive probe into the death of Sharon Raj, who hailed from Muriyankara near Parassala, was made after his family alleged laxity in probing the purported foul play in the incident.

They attributed Sharon’s death to a traditional medicine and a mango juice that a female friend had given him in her house in Ramavarmanchirai in Kanyakumari district on October 14. While he had fallen ill after consuming the drinks, he was taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Parassala and later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here on the same day. He was subsequently discharged after his blood tests were found to be normal.

‘Organ failure’

Sharon, however, sought treatment at a clinic in Valiyathura on October 15 and the Government Fort Taluk Hospital the next day after a throat pain persisted. He was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH on October 17 as his condition worsened. The youth died on October 25 due to suspected organ failure.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) D. Shilpa said the special investigation team, led by District Crime Branch DySP K.J. Johnson, will look into the possibility of any malafide intention to have led to the death.

The police will also submit a request to form a medical board to ascertain the cause of death. While the post-mortem examination did not yield conclusive evidence, the viscera samples have been sent for chemical examination.

The senior officer told mediapersons that the deceased who gave statements to a magistrate as well as the Parassala police had neither raised a complaint nor suspected anyone to be responsible for his illness. She added it was premature to suspect a conspiracy behind the death.