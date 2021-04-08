Crime Branch to probe murder of Youth League worker

KANNUR

08 April 2021 22:55 IST

UDF boycotts peace talks convened by District Collector

The Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the murder of Mansoor, 22, a Muslim Youth League (MYL) activist, at Peringathur in Koothuparamba in the district.

Mansoor, a resident of Chokli Pullukkara, was killed in a clash around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the day of polling.

District Police Chief (Kannur City) R. Elango on Thursday said a 15-member Crime Branch team would investigate the case. He was speaking to reporters after peace talks called by District Collector T.V. Subhash at the District Collectorate.

Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Ismail would be in charge of the investigation, Mr. Elango said.

11 booked, one held

He said the police had booked 11 people, suspected Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers, in connection with the case. They were absconding.

On Wednesday, the police registered the arrest of Shinos, a suspected CPI(M) worker and neighbour of Mansoor. He was handed over to the police after being caught by the people from the spot of the crime. The police would be able to ascertain the provocation for the murder only after more arrests in the case, Mr. Elango said.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) boycotted the peace talks demanding impartial probe by the police. It also demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the crime.

Mansoor was attacked by a group of more than a dozen people, who also hurled bombs, the police said.

Though Mansoor was rushed to a hospital at Thalassery and later to a hospital in Kozhikode, he succumbed to his injuries around midnight. The police said the post-mortem report attributed the youth’s death to injuries sustained in the bomb blast. His brother Muhsin was also injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment in a Kozhikode hospital.

Muhsin was the UDF agent at a booth here. During polling, there was a clash between Indian Union Muslim League and CPI(M) workers at Mukilpeedika. Muhsin said the assailants had targeted him, but Mansoor was injured when he tried to save hm.