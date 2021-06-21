Crime Branch to probe bribery case against BJP chief, Janu

Allegation that Surendran paid ₹50 lakh to the tribal leader

Wayanad District Police Chief Aravind Sukumar has directed the District Crime Branch officials to investigate a case registered in connection with the charge that Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran had paid Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party leader and tribal leader C.K. Janu ₹50 lakh to ensure her allegiance to the National Democratic Alliance.

A team lead by R. Manoj Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch, Wayanad) would investigate the case, Mr. Sukumar said.

The Sulthan Bathery police registered a case against Mr. Surendran and Ms. Janu following an order of the First Class Judicial Magistrate here on a complaint filed by Muslim Student Federation (MSF) State president P.K. Navas.

Mr. Navas alleged in his complaint that BJP State president K. Surendran had paid Ms. Janu ₹50 lakh on two occasions to contest as an NDA candidate in the Sulthan Bathery Assembly segment in the recent Assembly election.

The police had collected testimony from Mr. Navas recently, Mr. Sukumar said.

Mr. Surendran and Ms. Janu are the first and second accused in the case.