Crime Branch to probe alleged Muringoor rape case

Thrissur

29 June 2021 11:02 IST

Olympian Mayookha Johny had complained that a woman had been facing sexual harassment

The Crime Branch will investigate into the allegations of Olympian Mayookha Johny about sexual harassment of a woman in Muringoor, near Chalakudy.

The Crime Branch Dy.SP. will investigate the case. A seven-member team has been formed for the investigation.

Advertising

Advertising

In a press conference on Monday, Ms. Johny complained about an alleged attempt by the police and former women’s commission chairperson M.C. Josephine in sabotaging the rape case.

According to the Olympian, her friend – a woman in Muringoor - was raped at her own house in 2016 by a resident of Muringoor. He took her nude photos too.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police in 2021 when the accused continued harassment even after her marriage in 2018.

Ms. Johny alleged that even Rural Police Chief G. Punkuzhali tried to discourage the rape survivor when she gave a complaint to her.

However Ms. Punkuzhali said the police were collecting evidence in the case, which happened five years ago.

In the absence of clear evidence, the police were going by circumstantial evidence. Now the Crime Branch will continue the investigation, she said.