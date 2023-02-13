ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Branch to form medical board to probe Nayana Surya’s death

February 13, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The filmmaker was found dead in a rented house near Vellayambalam on February 24, 2019. The case was recently handed over to the Crime Branch after Nayana’s friends and family suspected foul play in her death

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch (CB) will soon constitute a medical board to ascertain the cause of death of filmmaker Nayana Surya four years ago.

The decision to form a team of medical experts comes in the wake of a statement by K. Sasikala, former head of the department of forensic medicine in the Government Medical College Hospital here, who had led the autopsy and submitted preliminary forensic reports.

According to official sources, Dr. Sasikala, whose statement was recorded on Saturday, did not rule out the possibility of suicide. She also said the woman could have strangled herself using a bed sheet. This could have led to the wounds around her neck.

Nayana was found dead in a rented house at Althara near Vellayambalam on February 24, 2019. While her friends found her body around 10 p.m., the forensic expert suspected the death to have occurred during the early hours of the day. Her body could have been brought for post-mortem examination nearly 18 hours after the death, she told the investigation team.

The case was recently handed over to the Crime Branch after Nayana’s friends and family suspected foul play in her death.

