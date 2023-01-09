ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Branch team to investigate Nayana’s death

January 09, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team of the Crime Branch led by Superintendent of Police, Thiruvananthapuram unit, S. Madhusoodanan will investigate the mysterious death of young filmmaker Nayana Surya four years ago.

Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaleel Thottathil has been made the investigation officer in the case.

State Police Chief Anil Kant had ordered the case be handed over to the Crime Branch in wake of allegations of inadequate investigation by the Museum police in the initial stages that could have ignored possible indicators of murder.

Nayana was found dead in a rented house in Althara near Vellayambalam on February 24, 2019. While the Museum police failed to find any evidence that could prove foul play, the findings in the post-mortem report suggested Nayana could have been murdered. The City police had found several lapses in the probe undertaken by the Museum police.

