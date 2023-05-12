ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Branch takes over Vandana murder case

May 12, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The investigation into the murder of house surgeon Vandana Das has been taken over by the district Crime Branch. Vandana was killed by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police M.M. Jose will lead the investigation and a special team will be constituted for the probe.

The discrepancies in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the local police had earlier drawn much criticism and there were also allegations that the police have been trying to mask the negligence on their part.

“Right now we are preparing our plan of action. We have started the procedures to collect CCTV footage from the hospital and we will seek the custody of the accused on Monday,” said Mr. Jose here on Friday. 

