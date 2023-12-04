ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Branch takes over Oyoor abduction case

December 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST -  KOLLAM

The Crime Branch is expected to probe multiple angles of the case including the involvement of more persons.  

The Hindu Bureau

The investigation in the sensational Oyoor abduction case has been taken over by the district Crime Branch.

Deputy Superintendent of Police M.M. Jose will lead the investigation, and according to him a 13-member team has been constituted for the probe. “The case was taken over as per the directions of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Thiruvananthapuram Range, and the report has been filed in the court. We have requested the court to issue a production warrant and the Crime Branch will get custody of the accused within four days,” said Mr Jose. The police arrested Chathannur resident Padmakumar, his wife Anitha Kumari, and daughter, Anupama, on December 1, and at present they are the only accused in the case.

According to the girl’s brother who witnessed the abduction, she was taken by a four-member gang that included a woman. The police had also released a sketch of another suspect who is yet to be identified. The Crime Branch is expected to probe multiple angles of the case including the involvement of more persons.  

