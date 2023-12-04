HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crime Branch takes over Oyoor abduction case

The Crime Branch is expected to probe multiple angles of the case including the involvement of more persons.  

December 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST -  KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The investigation in the sensational Oyoor abduction case has been taken over by the district Crime Branch.

Deputy Superintendent of Police M.M. Jose will lead the investigation, and according to him a 13-member team has been constituted for the probe. “The case was taken over as per the directions of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Thiruvananthapuram Range, and the report has been filed in the court. We have requested the court to issue a production warrant and the Crime Branch will get custody of the accused within four days,” said Mr Jose. The police arrested Chathannur resident Gopakumar, his wife Anitha Kumari, and daughter, Anupama, on December 1, and at present they are the only accused in the case.

According to the girl’s brother who witnessed the abduction, she was taken by a four-member gang that included a woman. The police had also released a sketch of another suspect who is yet to be identified. The Crime Branch is expected to probe multiple angles of the case including the involvement of more persons.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.