Crime Branch sleuths quiz Vellappally

Alappuzha

01 July 2020 07:49 IST

The Crime Branch team probing the Kollam SN College golden jubilee fund mismanagement case interrogated Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan at his residence at Kanichukulangara on Tuesday.

On June 22, the Kerala High Court had directed the Crime Branch to complete the investigation and submit the final report in two weeks. Sources said the investigators had recorded Mr. Natesan’s statements.

Court orders probe

Earlier, a local court in Kollam had ordered a probe based on a complaint filed by a Kollam native alleging that Mr. Natesan had misappropriated funds collected for the construction of an auditorium and library as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the SN College in 1997-98.

Advertising

Advertising

The Crime Branch had initially rejected the complaint citing lack of evidence. However, their report was rejected by the court. Mr. Natesan later moved the High Court against the probe, but the court directed the Crime Branch to go ahead with the investigation.