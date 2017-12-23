Crime Branch seeks transfer of solar cases

The Crime Branch has requested the State law enforcement to transfer some cases related to the solar scam to the Special Investigation Team that has been tasked to probe them.

A senior official said State police Crime Branch chief Muhammad Yasin has sent his request to State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

The Crime Branch primarily seeks to transfer the rape case registered against the then Congress legislator A.P. Abdullakutty in 2015 on the basis of a complaint filed by the investment fraud accused Saritha S. Nair.

The State police had initially investigated the case, which was transferred to the Crime Branch.

The inquiry in the case has been plodding along for more than a year now.

The police had also transferred Saritha’s subsequent complaints against a galaxy of UDF leaders to the Crime Branch. She has accused at least 22 leaders of sexual exploitation in reciprocation for helping her fledgeling business in 2014.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had constituted a special team under Additional Director General of Police Rajesh Dewan to investigate the charges raised against the Opposition leaders by Saritha in her deposition during the solar commission hearings.