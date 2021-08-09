Crime Branch raids tribal leader C.K. Janu’s house

The Crime Branch on Monday raided the house of tribal leader C.K. Janu at Panavally near Kattikulam in Wayanad district.

The raid was carried out by a team headed by Manoj Kumar, DySP, Crime Branch, Wayanad, in connection with the charge that Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran had paid the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party leader ₹50 lakh to ensure her support to the National Democratic Alliance.

“We seized three mobile phones and bank details from the house,” Mr. Manoj told The Hindu after the raid.

The Sulthan Bathery police had registered a case against Mr. Surendran and Ms. Janu a few weeks ago following an order of the First Class Judicial Magistrate here on a complaint filed by Muslim Student Federation (MSF) State president P.K. Navas.

Mr. Navas alleged in his complaint that BJP State president K. Surendran had paid Ms. Janu ₹50 lakh on two occasions to contest as an NDA candidate in the Sulthan Bathery Assembly segment in the recent Assembly election.

Mr. Surendran and Ms. Janu are the first and second accused in the case.