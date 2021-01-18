Crime Branch probing charges against Uduma MLA: CM

Allegation that he threatened a Presiding Officer during local body polls

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP), Crime Branch, is carrying out an inquiry on the allegations that Uduma MLA A.K. Kunhiraman threatened the Presiding Officer of a polling booth in the Pallikara grama panchayat during the December 14 local body polls.

“The police have not registered any case in this connection. The inquiry is based on media reports,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while replying to a submission by IUML’s N.A. Nellikkunu in the Assembly on Monday.

The Chief Minister said the government had information that the State Election Commissioner had sought a report from the District Collector. The District Collector had sought a report from the Presiding Officer.

The Chief Minister said Mr. Kunhiraman was not a person who showed unruly behaviour or threatened the Presiding Officer. There was some conspiracy behind the allegations. The legislator intervened when the Presiding Officer started checking the identification documents of voters who were standing in the queue. The legislator complained to the District Collector and he was asked to stick to the assigned duties, Mr. Vijayan said. The Presiding Officer, who had not filed any complaint, raised it through a Facebook post later.

The Chief Minister said 113 cases had been registered against LDF and UDF workers in connection with clashes during local body polls in Kasaragod district. Stern action would be taken against those flouting the rules, he added.

MLA denies charges

Denying the allegations, Mr. Kunhiraman said he had not insulted or threatened any official. He had intervened only when the Presiding Officer started checking the documents of the voters.

Earlier, the House witnessed noisy scenes after Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to Mr. Nellikkunnu to raise the issue through an adjournment motion. The Speaker said the issue did not qualify for an adjournment motion and it was not a recent development. The UDF legislators rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans against the Speaker. Later, they walked out in protest against the Chair’s decision.