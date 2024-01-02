Crime Branch probe under way into alleged forgery of Schengen Visa

January 02, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Crime Branch (Ernakulam Rural) has launched an investigation into an alleged forgery of Schengen Visa after a woman carrying it was deported from Qatar.

The 50-year-old woman, a resident of Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam, had left for Paris via Qatar from the Kochi airport using a Schengen Visa on December 30. However, the visa was allegedly found to be fake in Qatar following which she was deported back to Kochi.

The police suspect that a resident of Thrissur arranged the visa after her initial application was rejected. The woman is suspected to have paid around ₹7 lakh for the visa. She had worked abroad in the past as well.

She was granted bail on being presented in court on January 1. The Crime Branch has recorded her statement, and a detailed investigation is on, sources said.

Meanwhile, it is also being probed how she managed to get clearance to travel abroad on such a visa from the Kochi airport.