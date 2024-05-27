GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crime Branch interrogates bar owner accused of initiating ‘bribe collection’ for a permissive liquor policy in Kerala

It opens the probe based on a complaint filed by Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh. Government has sensed a plot to undermine public trust in LDF’s policymaking

Published - May 27, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

On Monday, a Crime Branch team interrogated Animon, an office-bearer of the bar owner’s association. The move comes after a voice note “from” Animon surfaced, urging members to raise funds to allegedly influence the government’s liquor policy. 

The United Democratic Front had accused the government of luring the bar lobby for bribes by dangling the prospect of a “permissive liquor” policy. It also alleged that Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas had schemed the move by tasking his officials to discuss the proposal at a stakeholder meeting. 

Sensing a conspiracy to undermine public trust in the government’s policymaking process, Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh sought a police inquiry. Subsequently, the State Police Chief constituted a Crime Branch team to probe the complaint. Mr. Riyas termed the accusation as patently false.

The Crime Branch team questioned Mr. Animon at one of his bar hotels at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district. The bar owner reportedly echoed the association’s line that the money collection was for purchasing a 28-cent plot to build an office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Animon had posted the voice note in a 45-member group of bar hotel owners. He reportedly told the police that he was under pressure from the association’s State leadership to raise funds for the project. He had posted the message in desperation. He reportedly denied the fund collection was to bribe the government. The questioning allegedly went on for five hours. 

The Crime Branch is yet to register an FIR. It conducted a preliminary investigation to determine whether the episode revealed any cognisable offence. 

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan had portrayed the scandal as a plot to discredit the Left Democratic Front. He said neither the party nor the government nor the ruling front discussed the liquor policy. 

