Crime Branch gives clean chit to Veena George’s office in job-for-bribes controversy

The Crime Branch (CB) police reportedly found no evidence to suggest that a political appointee in Health Minister Veena George’s office had accepted ₹1 lakh as a bribe from the relative of a homoeopathy doctor aspiring for the job of temporary medical officer in one of the public-funded National Ayush Mission (NAM) centres in the State.

In a recent chargesheet submitted at a magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram, the CB said a set of criminal profiteers, few of them with a Left political background, had orchestrated the elaborate fraud by name-dropping officials in Ms. George’s office.

The agency reportedly found no evidence of a political conspiracy to defame the government or Ms. George, as the CPI(M) alleged.

The CB identified Basith, a resident of Malappuram and a former CPI activist, as the main accused. It also implicated former SFI leader and Kozhikode resident Lenin Raj, former CITU Pathanamthitta office secretary Akhil Sajeev, and his friend Regis as suspects in the alleged rip-off.

The accusation had caught the government by surprise last September. The alleged fraud came to light when Haridasan, a resident of Malappuram, told television channels that he had paid a bribe of ₹1 lakh to Ms. George’s personal staff member, Akhil Mathew, through Mr. Sajeev to wangle a temporary Ayush centre posting for his daughter-in-law. Mr. Haridasan claimed he had handed the inducement to Mr. Sajeev outside Ms. George’s office in the Government Secretariat annexe.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) weaponised the accusation against Ms. George and the government. Ms. George struck back by seeking a Crime Branch inquiry into the political conspiracy to undermine the government and her office.

‘CPI(M) orchestrated pattern’

The Congress has refused to buy the Crime Branch’s version of events. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of using the police to erase the crime and whitewash the government and Ms. George’s office. He said the government’s bid to subvert law enforcement to cover up high crimes against those at the apex of the administration followed a well-laid out and CPI(M) orchestrated pattern.

Recently, the CPI(M) had covertly resolved a complaint that a doctor had paid ₹21 lakhs in advance to a Minister’s political sidekick to induce the government to nominate the former as a Kerala Public Service Commission member. Mr. Sudhakaran alleged that back-door appointments and political postings for money characterised the LDF government.

