Crime Branch files chargesheet against Surendran, 5 others in Manjeswaram election bribery case

January 11, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Crime Branch investigating the Manjeswaram election bribery case filed a chargesheet at the Kasaragod sessions court against Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran and five other party leaders on Wednesday.

They have been charged with nonbailable sections in the case. The case against them is that Bahujan Samaj Party candidate K. Sundara was bribed and threatened to withdraw his candidature from Manjeswaram in the past Assembly polls. He was offered ₹2.5 lakh and a mobile phone to withdraw his candidature.

Mr. Sundara managed to garner votes in the 2016 election, which was considered one of the reasons for the defeat of Mr. Surendran at Manjeswaram to IUML candidate Abdul Razak by a margin of 89 votes.

Mr. Surendran, who is the first accused, was charged by the Crime Branch under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Section 3 (1) (l) (B); criminal intimidation (Section 506 (1) of the Indian Penal Code, wrongful confinement (Section 342 of IPC), and Section 171 (B) of the IPC.

Besides him, party district secretary K. Manikanda Rai, Manjeswaram constituency secretary Suresh Naik, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha former State treasurer Sunil Naik, BJP district president K. Balakrishna Shetty, and Lokesh Londa are the other accused.

According to the chargesheet, Mr. Manikanda Rai, Mr. Suresh Naik and Mr. Sunil Naik went to Mr. Sundara’s house and handed over the money. The application for withdrawal of nomination was prepared by Mr. Balakrishna Shetty and the mobile phone was purchased by Mr. Lokesh Londa.

A team led by District Crime Branch DySP Satish Kumar completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet.