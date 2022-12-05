Crime Branch arrests man for allegedly killing his wife nine years ago

December 05, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Crime Branch (CB) of the Kerala Police have arrested one person for the alleged murder of his wife nine years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the accused as Ratheesh. He was apprehended in connection with the death of his wife Aswathy of Nemom who was believed to have died due to suicide.

According to official sources, Ratheesh used to quarrel frequently with Aswathy under the influence of alcohol. During one such incident, he purportedly doused her in kerosene and set her ablaze. Ratheesh sustained minor hand burns in the incident. He had then claimed to have suffered the burns while trying to rescue her.

The CB had taken up the case on the basis of a complaint by Aswathy’s relatives who alleged foul play in the case. The couple had two children and used to live with Aswathy’s grandmother.