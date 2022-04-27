Crime Branch ACP to inquire into youth’s death

Jishnu was found in critical condition near railway track soon after police visited house

Jishnu was found in critical condition near railway track soon after police visited house

Kozhikode

An Assistant Commissioner of Police attached to the District Crime Branch will inquire into the death of a youth from Cheruvannur in Kozhikode city on Tuesday night.

According to sources, Jishnu, 28, of Naranath House located on B.C. Road, was found in a critical condition adjacent to a railway track near his house after 10 p.m. This happened soon after police personnel attached to the Nallalam station reached his house around 9 p.m. to inquire about a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Wayanad. It was some of his neighbours who took Jishnu to a hospital, where he breathed his last.

His relatives later told the media that Jishnu was found injured soon after the police personnel in civil dress left his home. They spoke to him through his mother’s phone and directed him to report at the station. Those who took him to the hospital claimed blood was oozing out of his ear and he was frothing at the mouth.

However, the Nallalam police have denied reports about taking him into custody. They claimed that they were following up on the complaint registered under the POCSO Act at the Kalpetta police station. After the relatives raised suspicion about the death, the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) said that an inquest in the presence of the Revenue Divisional Officer would be held. A post-mortem examination was performed at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Jishnu was earlier employed abroad. He is survived by his wife and a four-year-old daughter.