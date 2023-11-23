Cricketer S. Sreesanth booked in cheating case in Kerala

November 23, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kannur town police in Kerala have registered a case against cricketer S. Sreesanth and two others in connection with a cheating complaint. Apart from Mr. Sreesanth, the FIR includes Rajiv Kumar (50) and Venkatesh Kini (43) as the other accused.

The case was filed based on the complaint by Sareesh Balagopalan, a resident of Choonda Kannapuram, who alleged that he was cheated of ₹18.7 lakh on various dates from April 25, 2019.

The money was apparently taken for the construction of a sports academy at Kollur, Karnataka, where Mr. Sreesanth is claimed to be a partner.

In the complaint, Mr. Balagopalan asserts that he invested the money after being promised a partnership in the academy. However, he alleged that neither the construction of academy was started nor the money was returned.

The trio, including Mr. Sreesanth, has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 which deals with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Mr. Sreesanth is named as the third accused in this case.

Advocates P.P. Mithun, Remya, and Shibu representing Mr. Balagopalan have petitioned the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in connection with the allegations.

