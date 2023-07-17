Cricketer Minnu Mani accorded warm reception in Wayanad

July 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

Wayanad District Cricket Association accorded a reception to Minnu Mani, the first woman cricketer from Kerala who played for India, at the Krishnagiri cricket stadium here on Monday.

Ms. Mani said that the long training at the stadium and the trainers of the Kerala Cricket Association’s academy had played a key role in her selection as a member of the senior Indian women’s team..

She expressed her gratitude to the members of the Wayanad Cricket Association, the staff of the Krishnagiri stadium, her coaches and colleagues for her performance during her first tour to Bangladesh.

The WCA also honoured Kerala women’s team team consultant coach Suman Sharma on the occasion.

Ms. Mani reached Wayanad on Monday after her first tour to Bangaladesh.