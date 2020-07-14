Crew change off Vizhinjam today

14 seafarers will disembark and 15 will board Ever Globe, a container ship off Vizhinjam.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 July 2020 23:42 IST

Decks cleared for outer anchorage crew change for ships off the port

Decks have been cleared for outer anchorage crew change for ships off the Vizhinjam port, opening new business opportunity for shipping companies, transshipment service providers, and the travel trade hit by COVID-19

Ever Globe, a 2.19-lakh tonnage container ship, sailing under the flag of Panama from Egypt to Colombo, will exercise this facility three nautical miles within the Vizhinjam port limits on Wednesday, helping 14 seafarers to sign off and 15 to sign on.

The vessel, owned by Ever Green Group, is captained by Keralite Ajith Kumar Pillai and has 23 crew. The ship, which began its voyage on June 16, is expected to reach Colombo on July 15.

Anchorage is the cheapest option for cargo-laden ships that deviate from its normal route just to drop off crew working beyond their contract tenure and to bring in relievers. Ships diverting to Indian ports for crew change during the pandemic carry out this task at outer anchorage to cut cost and time and the Kochi port is one of the favoured destinations.

“Necessary clearances have been given after it was agreed by shipping agents to bring the vessel within three nautical miles of port limits from the international shipping lane and it is expected at 6 a.m.,” official sources said.

Soon, officials of Customs, Immigration, and the port health officer along with the 15 joining the ship will proceed from the port in tugs accompanied by a Marine Enforcement boat adhering to the COVID protocol. Those joining the vessel are in the capital for the last few days and have been subjected to health screening.

After completing the formalities, they will join the vessel while 14 will disembark from it . Those who have signed off will be brought ashore and have to undergo quarantine as per protocol.

Exchequer to benefit

The exchequer will earn ₹3.5 lakh from the crew change. More vessels are scheduled for crew change off the Vizhnjam port in the coming days.

Lack of tugs and infra facilities in the harbour are hurdles to it emerging as a permanent crew change destination such as Mumbai, Kochi, and Goa ports. Travel and lodging of the seafarers will benefit the travel trade in a big way. Over 250 ships had used the facility since March in Kochi.