Crew change goes on stream in KSRTC

Move follows accident in Kochi on Monday morning

The crew change in long-distance buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was made effective on Tuesday in a multi-axle Scania bus that left Thiruvananthapuram for Bengaluru at 3 p.m.

A new driver and conductor took over the bus from Ernakulam.

The Scania buses that left the capital at 4.15 p.m. and 5.15 p.m. to Bengalaru and the one at 6 p.m. to Mangalaru also changed crew en route at the Palakkad, Sulthan Bathery, and Thrissur depots respectively.

The decision to implement crew change was taken in the wake of an accident involving a KSRTC super-deluxe bus on Monday in Ernakulam in which the driver of the bus was killed.

In addition to these three services, crew change was also effected for the Pathanamthitta-Bengaluru (5.30 p.m.) and Kottayam-Bengaluru (5.30 p.m.) services.

In other services too

Crew change will be implemented in the other long-distance services of the KSRTC in the coming days and the driver will have to be at the wheel only for eight hours at a stretch, KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar said.