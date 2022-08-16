Crematoria, incinerators for animals likely to come up in all districts

AWBI writes to authorities to set up safe disposal facilities for animal cadavers

Animals in the country may soon get a decent cremation. The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has mooted adequate number of crematoria and incinerators in all districts in the country.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries, Urban Development Secretaries, district magistrates and municipal commissioners, AWBI Chairman O.P. Chaudhary has requested to make facilities to dispose of the cadavers in an environmentally acceptable manner.

Pets and strays

As per a 2018 census, the country has 19.5 million pet dogs. It is projected that their number may touch the 31 million mark by 2023. There are around 6.2 crore street dogs and 91 lakh street cats in the country. The number of dogs and cats in shelter homes is 88 lakh, according to the AWBI.

“In addition, the country has 192.49 million cattle as per 2019 statistics. Animal mortality is part of the dairy industry. Safe disposal of cadavers is a difficult task. It is important to dispose of them safely to prevent transmission of diseases and to prevent air, water and soil pollution. Many pet lovers run from pillar to post to get their pets cremated in a respectful way,” says the AWBI in its letter.

The pets deserve a respectful cremation. The idea of crematorium will be a solace for the pet owners, the letter added.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in the country with the slogan ‘One step towards cleanliness.’ Safe disposal of animals will contribute to the Swachh Bharat Mission and will make the environment clean.

The Animal Welfare Board of India is a statutory body established under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act (1960) and it is an apex body for protecting and safeguarding the rights of the animals.