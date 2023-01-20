CREDAI property show under way in Kozhikode

January 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

A three-day property show, claimed to be the biggest such event in the north Kerala region, hosted by the Calicut chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) began at the Malabar Christian College ground in Kozhikode on Friday. The show, which was inaugurated by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will showcase projects of CREDAI member builders in the Malabar region. Over 1,000 projects, including villas, apartments, and commercial spaces will be available for buyers with attractive loan assistance. The State Bank of India is the title sponsor of the event that will draw to a close on January 22, a press release said.