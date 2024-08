The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Thrissur chapter is organising its 17th Property Exhibition at Casino Cultural Auditorium here on August 17 and 18. Leading builders and developers, who are members of the CREDAI Thrissur chapter, are participating in the exhibition. The State Bank of India is the sponsor of the show while the Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India will be participating. Entry is free to the public to the expo.