HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CREDAI Property Expo gets under way

August 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Thomas Jacob 4745
Minister for Transport Antony Raju inaugurating CREDAI Property Expo at Sri Mulam Club in the presence of Deepak Lingwal, DGM, SBI, Trivandrum Circle; S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, convener and CREDAI national executive council member; V.S. Jayachandran, CREDAI State vice president; Suresh, president, CREDAI Trivandrum; and Sabari Rethan, secretary, CREDAI, Trivandrum.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju inaugurating CREDAI Property Expo at Sri Mulam Club in the presence of Deepak Lingwal, DGM, SBI, Trivandrum Circle; S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, convener and CREDAI national executive council member; V.S. Jayachandran, CREDAI State vice president; Suresh, president, CREDAI Trivandrum; and Sabari Rethan, secretary, CREDAI, Trivandrum.

The Thiruvananthapuram chapter of CREDAI is conducting a three-day home expo, CREDAI Property Expo 2023, powered by the State Bank of India (SBI), from August 4 to 6 at Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud. State Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated the expo on Friday.

The expo showcases over 40 stalls and more than 100 projects of 26 leading member builders of CREDAI, Thiruvananthapuram. Besides SBI, leading financial institutions and banks such as HDFC, Canara Bank, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), Bank of Maharashtra, and Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) are participating in the expo.

The timing for the expo is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The expo will be on till August 6.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.