CREDAI Property Expo gets under way

August 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Thiruvananthapuram chapter of CREDAI is conducting a three-day home expo, CREDAI Property Expo 2023, powered by the State Bank of India (SBI), from August 4 to 6 at Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud. State Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated the expo on Friday.

The expo showcases over 40 stalls and more than 100 projects of 26 leading member builders of CREDAI, Thiruvananthapuram. Besides SBI, leading financial institutions and banks such as HDFC, Canara Bank, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), Bank of Maharashtra, and Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) are participating in the expo.

The timing for the expo is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The expo will be on till August 6.