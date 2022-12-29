HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Creche starts functioning in Kollam

December 29, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A child day care centre (creche), jointly opened by the Department of Women and Child Development, the District Child Welfare Committee and the Kollam Corporation, started functioning near T.M. Varghese Memorial Hall here on Thursday. Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu inaugurated the creche and Welfare Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayan presided over the function.

The centre was opened to provide support to lactating mothers who find it difficult to go to work. There will be two ayahs for full-time supervision of babies. The centre has various amenities, including cradles, baby-monitoring devices, toys, baby-friendly furniture, utensils, breastfeeding rooms, refrigerator, washing machine, gas stove and mixer. Working hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and children from six months to three years will be admitted.

The charges are ₹15 per month. The facilities were provided by spending ₹2 lakh sanctioned by the Women and Child Development department.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.