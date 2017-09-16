Creche facility for migrant labourers’ kids

For the first time in the State, the government is starting a creche facility for the children of migrant labourers working in the State, Health and Social Welfare Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

The creche facility has been started near the anganwadi in Island North under the Kochi Corporation, where there is a huge population of migrant workers.

The creche will function from 7 a.m. till 6 p.m. Vehicle facility will be arranged for picking up children from homes and dropping them back. The creche workers will supervise all matters of the creche.

Children will be admitted here from six months of age till three years. The creche will have all facilities for children for play as well as for resting or sleeping. Nutritious food will also be provided for the children in the creche.

Administrative sanction had been received for ₹4.15 lakh for the scheme, Ms. Shylaja, said.