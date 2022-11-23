Creating facilities catering to tastes of tourists vital: Minister

November 23, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Creating facilities catering to the tastes of tourists is important and Kerala Tourism is foccusing on a novel experience for visitors through initiatives such as adventure tourism, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the capital district’s first adventure tourism park at Akkulam Tourist Village here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that in the post-COVID period, the key responsibility of the tourism sector was to create more facilities to attract foreign tourists and increase the number of domestic visitors.

The Akkulam Adventure Tourism Park fulfilled all the needs of a modern traveller, the Minister said, adding that a tourism project connecting the Akkulam Tourist Village, Shanghumughom beach, and Veli had all the potential to increase footfall in the area.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, who presided over the function, said the Akkulam Tourist Village had facilities that could engage visitors an entire day.

The DTPC has conducted inspections to ensure that all mandatory safety norms are met with in the park. Children and adults visiting the park will get a discount of 40% and 30%, respectively, on the ticket price till New Year.

The park has facilities such as aerial cycling, zip line, zip cycle, tree surfing, tyre swing, monkey crawling, chameleon walk, balloon castle, Burma bridge, bamboo ladder, fish spa, battery cars for children, musical fountain, kids’ trampoline, bouncy castle, pedal go-karts, and coracle boat.

District Collector Geromic George, who is also chairman of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), welcomed the gathering. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, councillor K. Suresh Kumar, Tourism Joint Director Shahul Hameed, and Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society chief executive officer Binu Kuriakose, were present. DTPC Secretary Sharon Veettil proposed the vote of thanks.

The DTPC and the Vattiyurkavu Youth Entrepreneurs Cooperative Society are running the adventure park.