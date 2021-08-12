Create HSA (English) cadre: HC

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government and the Director of Public Instructions (DPI) to create and formulate the cadre of high school assistant (HSA) (English) in government schools with effect from the academic year 2021-2022.

A Division Bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly issued the order on a public interest litigation filed by president of Parent Teacher Association of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kannattopudam, Thrissur; and Government High School, Kalloorpara, Pathanamthitta.

The petitioners contended that denying the post of HSA (English) in government schools with 15 periods and three divisions in the high school section violated the provisions of the Kerala Education Act and Kerala Education Rules.

They sought a direction to DPI to conduct staff fixation in the government schools considering English as a language as provided in the Kerala Education Rules and to sanction at least one HSA (English) post in all government schools with at least three high school divisions and 15 periods for English.