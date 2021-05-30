Create forests to stop global warming, says Minister

Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.V. Govindan has called for a conscious effort to create forests to meet the challenges of global warming.

Inaugurating the Little Forest Challenge launched by the district panchayat as part of the Carbon Neutral Project, he said sacred groves (Kavu) were crucial.

“In the name of faith, the ancients protected trees in sacred groves. Planting trees today requires a conscious effort in the face of rising air pollution,” he said, adding that water should be harvested using rain tanks.

The Carbon Neutral Project of the district panchayat aims to create small forests in 100 places through the Little Forest Challenge. As part of the initiative, up to 1,000 fruit-bearing trees will be planted. The Little Forest Challenge is being organised as a competition.

Awards will be given to those who create model forests. Individuals, institutions, and places of worship can join the competition. District panchayat president P.P. Divya said the district panchayat would provide saplings for the Little Forest Challenge.

The Minister inaugurated the project by planting a Soncoya tree near the Chattukappara District Panchayat Industrial Centre.

District panchayat vice president Binoy Kurian, standing committee chairperson V.K. Suresh Babu and block members were present.